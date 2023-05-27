Germany Ready to Defend Baltic States Against Attacks - Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that Germany is ready to defend its Baltic allies against military attacks.

"We have to protect our allies in case of a military attack. We have taken the necessary steps, the German army is formed in such a way that we can defend Eastern Europe, because the defense of every ally is necessary for the security of the entire alliance and the entire European Union.

Our Eurofighter jets are involved in the defense of Estonian airspace, and we have 700 soldiers helping in Lithuania. Our navy has increased its presence in the Baltic Sea," Scholz said at a press conference in Tallinn.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas met with Scholz in the Estonian capital on Friday. The leaders had a working dinner together and held a press conference, the Estonian government said.