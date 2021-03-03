UrduPoint.com
Germany To Fine Companies If They Violate Rights: Ministry Sources

Wed 03rd March 2021

Germany to fine companies if they violate rights: ministry sources

The German government on Wednesday agreed a new law allowing fines worth millions of euros for companies who abuse labour and environmental rights in their global supply chains, ministry sources said

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The German government on Wednesday agreed a new law allowing fines worth millions of Euros for companies who abuse labour and environmental rights in their global supply chains, ministry sources said.

Under the law approved by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet, companies with annual revenues of 400 million euros ($484 million) or more can be fined up to two percent of that amount if their contractors abroad are found to breach human rights or environmental rules.

