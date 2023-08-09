(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) German defense contractor Rheinmetall has purchased 50 Leopard tanks from Belgian defense company OIP Land Systems, 30 of which would be supplied to Ukraine, German media reported Tuesday.

Rheinmetall is preparing the delivery of 30 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, having purchased 50 battle tanks from Belgium's company, the Handelsblatt newspaper said.

Initially, Rheinmetall had attempted to buy the tanks from Switzerland, but the latter had refused, citing its neutrality, the report said.

Belgian media has previously reported on the deal but without identifying the buyer.

Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.