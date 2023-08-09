Open Menu

Germany's Rheinmetall Purchases Leopard 1 Tanks From Belgium To Supply Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Germany's Rheinmetall Purchases Leopard 1 Tanks From Belgium to Supply Ukraine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) German defense contractor Rheinmetall has purchased 50 Leopard tanks from Belgian defense company OIP Land Systems, 30 of which would be supplied to Ukraine, German media reported Tuesday.

Rheinmetall is preparing the delivery of 30 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, having purchased 50 battle tanks from Belgium's company, the Handelsblatt newspaper said.

Initially, Rheinmetall had attempted to buy the tanks from Switzerland, but the latter had refused, citing its neutrality, the report said.

Belgian media has previously reported on the deal but without identifying the buyer.

Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Company Buy Belgium Switzerland Media All From Weapon

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

3 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

3 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

3 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World