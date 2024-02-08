Open Menu

Ghana Suffers Constant Air Pollution As Extremely Dusty Weather Condition Sets In

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Ghana suffers constant air pollution as extremely dusty weather condition sets in

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ghana has been going through constant air pollution for days as the dry and dusty Harmattan weather sets in, sparking worries among the public about their daily life and health.

The Harmattan weather is caused by dry and dusty wind from the Sahara desert blowing over West Africa, normally occurring between December and February.

The Air Quality Index in Accra, the country's capital, Thursday morning, was around 400, indicating the air pollution level is "hazardous."

Godfred Abulbire, general secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, told Xinhua Wednesday that the extremely dusty condition associated with the Harmattan this year is "unusual.

"

"The weather makes vehicle windshields dusty after a few hours of driving, and drivers have to constantly use water from their windshield washer reservoirs to wash away the dust to ensure clear visibility," he said.

Edna Adwoa Ampofo, a 52-year-old trader in Tema, Ghana's eastern port city, said her shop and wares get dusty lately due to the dusty condition.

"My entire shop, including the products, gets dusty all the time, and I must clean the products and the shop regularly to keep them tidy. The dust is too much and is even affecting sales," said.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Water Road Vehicle Tema Accra Ghana February December All From

Recent Stories

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

47 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

20 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

17 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

17 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

17 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

17 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

17 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

15 minutes ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago

More Stories From World