UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana To Plant About 5 Mln Trees To Combat Deforestation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:21 PM

Ghana to plant about 5 mln trees to combat deforestation

Ghana aimed to plant 5 million trees on Friday as part of efforts to mitigate climate change and restore the country's dwindling forest belt

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Ghana aimed to plant 5 million trees on Friday as part of efforts to mitigate climate change and restore the country's dwindling forest belt.

In Accra, the capital, diplomatic representatives joined the Forestry Commission to plant tree seedlings in parts of the Achimota Forest, the capital's most dominant green belt. The move follows the declaration of June 11 as Green Ghana Day.

The Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana Claudia Turbay said the diplomatic community is glad to join Ghana in the tree-planting event because it shared the same vision of protecting the environment and reclaiming lost vegetation.

"Today is a symbolic day. It is a day of a wake-up call for Ghana because of the initiative by the president to make Ghana green. At the same time this is also being done by other presidents of the world for a greener planet," said Turbay.

"Since humans were part of the planet, we have to work for a better quality planet for ourselves and future generations. And we are fortunate to be part of those who can produce the change," she added.

Apart from the diplomatic community, schools, religious organizations, the military, the police, the judicial service, and others participated in the activity.

Related Topics

World Police Accra Same Colombia Ghana June Event From Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer to set up new fallen stock treatment facil ..

7 minutes ago

No new tax on use of telecom, internet : Tarin

51 seconds ago

Classic movie show to tour China for CPC centenary ..

53 seconds ago

Brazil reports 85,149 new COVID-19 cases, 2,216 de ..

57 seconds ago

US asks UAE to remove Huawei from telecommunicatio ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Putin on Russia ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.