Gifts Distributed To Iraqi Umrah Performers At Jadidat Arar Border Crossing On Founding Day

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Gifts distributed to Iraqi Umrah performers at Jadidat Arar Border crossing on Founding Day

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the occasion of Founding Day, gifts were distributed to Umrah performers arriving from Iraq at Jadidat Arar Border Crossing.

The visitors expressed their gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the care and support they receive from the Kingdom in all fields.

