- Home
- World
- Gifts distributed to Iraqi Umrah performers at Jadidat Arar Border crossing on Founding Day
Gifts Distributed To Iraqi Umrah Performers At Jadidat Arar Border Crossing On Founding Day
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the occasion of Founding Day, gifts were distributed to Umrah performers arriving from Iraq at Jadidat Arar Border Crossing.
The visitors expressed their gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the care and support they receive from the Kingdom in all fields.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
More Stories From World
-
Al Ain Zoo hosts XTrail Run Challenge9 minutes ago
-
Norway salmon farms turn to veggie menu10 minutes ago
-
SMA engages Sharjah Heritage Days with dynamic workshops, free museum access10 minutes ago
-
Media experts Call for monitoring outcomes of digital platforms, AI programs29 minutes ago
-
Snow tourism mania heats up China's "furnace city"29 minutes ago
-
Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener30 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Egyptian counterpart in Brazil30 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart30 minutes ago
-
'Barbarians at the gates': US evangelicals back Trump as their defender39 minutes ago
-
China, Singapore share prospects for aviation maintenance sector: practitioners40 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Chinese companies ride RCEP momentum to boost exports40 minutes ago
-
Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after 'undeserved' draw40 minutes ago