Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting Contract With Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel

Google fired 28 employees following a disruptive sit-down protest over the tech giant's contract with the Israeli government, a Google spokesperson said Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Google fired 28 employees following a disruptive sit-down protest over the tech giant's contract with the Israeli government, a Google spokesperson said Thursday.

The Tuesday demonstration was organized by the group "No Tech for Apartheid," which has long opposed "Project Nimbus," Google's joint $1.

2 billion contract with Amazon to provide cloud services to the government of Israel.

Video of the demonstration showed police arresting Google workers in Sunnyvale, California, in the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's, according to a post by the advocacy group on X, formerly Twitter.

Kurian's office was occupied for 10 hours, the advocacy group said.

