GOP Rep. Santos Will Not Serve On Committees Until Probes Concluded

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Republican Congressman George Santos will refrain from serving on House committees until the investigations into his alleged campaign finance violations are completed, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Republican Congressman George Santos will refrain from serving on House committees until the investigations into his alleged campaign finance violations are completed, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said on Tuesday.

"We just got out of conference, and George (Santos) has voluntarily removed himself from committees as he goes through this process," Stefanik told a news conference.

Following his election to the House of Representatives in November, Santos admitted to fabricating portions of his educational and professional background. Moreover, Santos is the subject of state and Federal probes related to campaign finance violations and other matters.

Earlier in January, Democratic Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Joseph Morelle sent a letter to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, requesting that he restrict Santos' access to classified information due to concerns about his history of dishonesty.

