Open Menu

Great White Shark Dies After Washing Up On Australia Beach

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Great white shark dies after washing up on Australia beach

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A great white shark of about four meters in length died on Monday after washing ashore on Australia's New South Wales far north coast, local media reported.

The 4.3-meter adult female shark was reported at Kingscliff Beach Monday morning after it was seen thrashing in shallow waters, according to 9News network.

Crews from Sea World in the Gold Coast were called in to assist but could not save the shark, the report said.

The shark was later euthanized and moved off the beach using a tractor.

"The shark was in a poor condition after beaching and the Sea World veterinary team administered drugs to make it comfortable before it passed away," shark expert Siobhan Houlihan was quoted as saying.

"The shark appeared to have underlying health issues with the thrashing behaviour seen in the shallows prior to the beaching not normal for the species," she said.

Related Topics

World Australia Poor Drugs Died Gold Coast Wales Media From

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From World