Great white shark dies after washing up on Australia beach

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A great white shark of about four meters in length died on Monday after washing ashore on Australia's New South Wales far north coast, local media reported.

The 4.3-meter adult female shark was reported at Kingscliff Beach Monday morning after it was seen thrashing in shallow waters, according to 9News network.

Crews from Sea World in the Gold Coast were called in to assist but could not save the shark, the report said.

The shark was later euthanized and moved off the beach using a tractor.

"The shark was in a poor condition after beaching and the Sea World veterinary team administered drugs to make it comfortable before it passed away," shark expert Siobhan Houlihan was quoted as saying.

"The shark appeared to have underlying health issues with the thrashing behaviour seen in the shallows prior to the beaching not normal for the species," she said.