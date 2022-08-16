Greek Migration Minister Says Turkey Forcing Illegal Migrants to Cross Border

Turkey, under the threat of violence, is forcing illegal migrants to cross the border with Greece, Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Turkey, under the threat of violence, is forcing illegal migrants to cross the border with Greece, Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Mitarakis visited the reception and identification center for migrants in the Greek region of Evros. Last week, 35 Syrian and three Palestinian migrants were spotted on an islet in the Evros river at the border with Turkey. A 5-year-old girl died after being stung by a scorpion.

"According to their (migrants') statements, they entered Greek territory on August 14, hid for a day, and then came out. When they were discovered by the Greek authorities, they were immediately transferred here to the outpost, we provided medical assistance, and they are all in very good condition.

One pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution," Mitarachi told reporters, adding that Turkish authorities arrested these migrants in Turkey, brought them to the banks of the Evros River, and forced them to cross the border and enter Greece.

Mitarachi noted that Greece will work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent to find the body of the child.

On Monday, Mitarachi said that Greece does not intend to change its tough policy toward migrants. According to him, the Greeks have felt the consequences of the policy of open borders, and now demand the protection of the borders, as required by international law.