UrduPoint.com

Greek Police Ban Rallies In Athens On Friday Over EU Mediterranean Nations Summit

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:12 PM

Greek Police Ban Rallies in Athens on Friday Over EU Mediterranean Nations Summit

Athens police have prohibited all outdoor gatherings from 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) until midnight on Friday in some areas of the city due to a summit of heads of state and government from EU Mediterranean countries (EUMED 9)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Athens police have prohibited all outdoor gatherings from 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) until midnight on Friday in some areas of the city due to a summit of heads of state and government from EU Mediterranean countries (EUMED 9).

Rallies are prohibited in central Athens and areas adjacent to the summit venue, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, south of the capital.

"The ban was imposed due to serious risks to public safety and disruptions of socio-economic life in the wake of the EuroMed9 summit in Athens and the planned visits, movements, and stay of officials in our country," the police explained in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Several organizations have announced a gathering at 7 p.m. in the central Syntagma Square to protest the summit, the statement added.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to meet on Friday with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, before the summit, and then his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, at the venue of the meeting, according to his office.

The summit on climate change and its consequences for the Mediterranean Sea will begin at 3:30 p. m. local time. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend.

The EUMED 9 summit will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and will be attended by Mitsotakis, Draghi, Plenkovic, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

After the summit, the officials will make press statements and attend the working dinner, according to Mitsotakis' office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Santos Athens All From Government P

Recent Stories

Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opp ..

Venezuela's Judiciary Facilitates Violation of Opposition's Rights, Needs Reform ..

2 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From ..

World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From January 17 to 21 - Organizers

2 minutes ago
 IMF Engagement With Afghanistan Suspended Until Cl ..

IMF Engagement With Afghanistan Suspended Until Clarity Reached on Government - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Sp ..

Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights

2 minutes ago
 US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Clima ..

US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Climate, COVID-19, Terrorism - Pelo ..

23 minutes ago
 ‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at A ..

‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at AUH airport embodies UAE’s to ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.