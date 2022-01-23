Greek Prime Minister Meets With Homeless, Promises Vaccination Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has visited homeless people in the port of Piraeus, spoke with them about their problems and promised to help them with vaccination against COVID-19, the president's press office said.

"Mitsotakis talked to the homeless about everything that worries them and what they want to solve," the office said in a statement published on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis thanked members of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations distributing hot meals, blankets and offering other help to the homeless, as well as activists of the World Doctors Alliance.

"They also discussed the vaccination process with the prime minister, who promised to hold an urgent meeting with the vaccination department and top epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras for those who have not yet been vaccinated," the press office said.

The Greek government has launched a number of initiatives to help the homeless in recent years. The National Strategy for the Homeless aims to eliminate homelessness in the country by 2025-2026.

Moreover, Greece has already started the nationwide registration in the registry of homeless. The authorities have also launched a special Housing and Work program that provides for housing and public utilities services for the homeless. Around 600 households are expected to join the project.

In addition, the Greek Recovery Fund has been carrying out a special program with a total budget of 111 million Euros ($12 million) for 10,000 unemployed people who are facing significant difficulties in integration or reintegration into the labor market. Unemployed people from vulnerable groups will receive a monthly payment in the amount of 700-750 euros ($794-851), the press service said.

According to the government, 630 people were in institutions for the homeless in December 2021. A year ago, there were 732 people. Out of the 630 homeless, 525 were vaccinated against COVID-19, and 19 are being vaccinated, the statement said.