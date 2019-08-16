Greenlandic Lawmaker Expresses Disapproval Amid Rumors of US Plans to Purchase Island

(@imziishan)

Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a member of the Danish parliament from Greenland, has categorically opposed the idea of the United States buying the island, fearing that it would subvert local values amid rumors of a potential US offer

COPENHAGEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a member of the Danish parliament from Greenland, has categorically opposed the idea of the United States buying the island, fearing that it would subvert local values amid rumors of a potential US offer.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its White House sources, that US President Donald Trump was considering the idea of the United States buying Greenland, the largest island in the world, currently belonging to Denmark.

"My answer would be no thanks. I don't think this would bring benefits for the development of Greenland," Larsen said in a Friday interview to the DR tv channel.

She expressed concerns that a US takeover would likely be of detriment to local economic welfare.

"I also think about social values, which exist in Greenland. For example, we have the right to free education, things like that will be destroyed if American values dominate," Larsen said.

Other Danish politicians did not appreciate the idea as well. Former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called it an out-of-season April Fools' joke.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory, enjoying considerable legislative, executive and judicial independence from Copenhagen.