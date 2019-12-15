UrduPoint.com
Greta Thunberg Wades Into Spat With German Rail Giant Over Crowded Trains

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Greta Thunberg Wades Into Spat With German Rail Giant Over Crowded Trains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has angered German rail giant DB after she seemingly complained about having to travel in a cramped train from an eco-conference in Madrid.

"Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I'm finally on my way home!" she tweeted late on Saturday, alongside a picture of her sitting on the floor surrounded by travel bags.

The German rail operator published a passive-aggressive tweet on Sunday, thanking "dear Greta" for supporting rail workers in their fight against climate change.

"It would be even nicer if you also mentioned the friendly and competent service you received from our Team as a passenger of the first class," DB said in German.

This forced the 16-year-old on the defensive. She explained in a follow-up tweet that her train from the Swiss town of Basel was taken out of traffic and she sat on the floor in two different trains.

"After Goettingen I got a seat. This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!" she replied.

The Twitter exchange came just days after she was admonished by US President Donald Trump on Twitter for not working on her "anger management problem" after she was named person of the year by the Time magazine. Greta changed her Twitter profile accordingly.

