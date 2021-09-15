UrduPoint.com

Grichishkin, Skorodumov Sentencing In US Delayed Due To COVID-19 - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:40 AM

Grichishkin, Skorodumov Sentencing in US Delayed Due to COVID-19 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A US court delayed the sentencing of Russian citizen Aleksandr Grichishkin and co-defendant Aleksandr Skorodumov from Lithuania, both charged with cybercrimes, due to COIVD-19, Skorodumov's lawyer Brenton Martin told Sputnik.

US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan originally scheduled sentencing for August 20, but postponed it until a later date.

"My understanding is that the date was canceled because the court's chambers were exposed to COVID-19," Martin said.

All parties are in the process of scheduling the next hearing, he added.

Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov from Russia, Skorodumov from Lithuania, and Pavel Stassi from Estonia were members of a hosting organization that allegedly helped a number of cybercriminals evade detection by US law enforcement after they caused millions of Dollars in losses to victims in the United States, the Justice Department had claimed.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Estonia United States Lithuania Cyber Crime August From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

2 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

4 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

5 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.