Grichishkin, Skorodumov Sentencing in US Delayed Due to COVID-19 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A US court delayed the sentencing of Russian citizen Aleksandr Grichishkin and co-defendant Aleksandr Skorodumov from Lithuania, both charged with cybercrimes, due to COIVD-19, Skorodumov's lawyer Brenton Martin told Sputnik.

US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan originally scheduled sentencing for August 20, but postponed it until a later date.

"My understanding is that the date was canceled because the court's chambers were exposed to COVID-19," Martin said.

All parties are in the process of scheduling the next hearing, he added.

Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov from Russia, Skorodumov from Lithuania, and Pavel Stassi from Estonia were members of a hosting organization that allegedly helped a number of cybercriminals evade detection by US law enforcement after they caused millions of Dollars in losses to victims in the United States, the Justice Department had claimed.