UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kidnap Worshippers From Mosque In Nigeria

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:31 PM

Gunmen kidnap worshippers from mosque in Nigeria

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped 10 worshippers from a mosque near Nigeria's northwestern border with Niger, although security forces managed to rescue dozens of others, police said

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Gunmen on Monday kidnapped 10 worshippers from a mosque near Nigeria's northwestern border with Niger, although security forces managed to rescue dozens of others, police said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have increasingly become a hub for criminal gangs known locally as bandits who raid villages, killing or abducting residents for ransom.

The gunmen stormed the mosque around 0100 GMT in the town of Jibiya in Katsina state, where 47 people were observing an overnight vigil during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, state police spokesman Gambo Isa said.

"The bandits kidnapped 40 worshippers from the mosque and herded them into the bush," Isa said.

"They were however pursued by a team of policemen with the assistance of local vigilantes and residents who succeeded in rescuing 30 of the hostages.

" He said the bandits were able to escape with 10 worshippers.

Muslims observe night-long vigil in the last 10 days of Ramadan where they throng mosques for prayers. Kidnapping attacks on mosques in Nigeria are rare.

The kidnappers were believed to have come from Dumburum forest in neighbouring Zamfara state where they maintain camps, Isa said.

Gangs keep base camps in Rugu forest which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

Criminal gangs are driven by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings. But security experts say there is growing concern they are being infiltrated by jihadists waging a 12-year old insurrection in Nigeria's northeast.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Katsina Kaduna Niger Nigeria Hub Border Criminals Mosque Muslim From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.