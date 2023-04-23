ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Unknown people opened fire at one of the offices of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, with no one injured in an attack, the governor's office of the Istanbul province said on Sunday.

Two attackers drove by the party's office in the district of Bahcelievler and fired into the air five times, the governor's office stated, adding that traces of four bullets were found on the top floor of the office.

The search for the suspects is currently being carried out.

AKP spokesman Omer Celik condemned the incident, saying that the party would continue to prepare for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on May 14.

In late March, gunmen opened fire at the Istanbul chapter of Turkey's opposition conservative Good Party, with the party leader Aksener laying the blame for the attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.