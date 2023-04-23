UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Open Fire At Turkey's Ruling Party Office In Istanbul - Governor's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Gunmen Open Fire at Turkey's Ruling Party Office in Istanbul - Governor's Office

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Unknown people opened fire at one of the offices of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul, with no one injured in an attack, the governor's office of the Istanbul province said on Sunday.

Two attackers drove by the party's office in the district of Bahcelievler and fired into the air five times, the governor's office stated, adding that traces of four bullets were found on the top floor of the office.

The search for the suspects is currently being carried out.

AKP spokesman Omer Celik condemned the incident, saying that the party would continue to prepare for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on May 14.

In late March, gunmen opened fire at the Istanbul chapter of Turkey's opposition conservative Good Party, with the party leader Aksener laying the blame for the attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Governor Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan March May Sunday Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

11 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

13 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

13 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.