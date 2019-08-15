Haftar Army Targeted Turkish Drones When Attacking Zuwara Airport Thursday - Spokesman

Airstrikes on Libya's Zuwara International Airport that were carried out by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, were aimed at Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

Mismari confirmed that, earlier on Thursday, "Libyan air force planes hit two hangars" located inside the airport and completely destroyed them.

"Having collected information about the movement of the Turkish drones, it became apparent to us that they were using two hangars inside the Zuwara airport," Mismari said.

The statement came after the Libya A-Ahrar tv channel reported that LNA planes had attacked the Zuwara airport, located close to the border with Tunisia.