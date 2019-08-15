UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar Army Targeted Turkish Drones When Attacking Zuwara Airport Thursday - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:21 PM

Haftar Army Targeted Turkish Drones When Attacking Zuwara Airport Thursday - Spokesman

Airstrikes on Libya's Zuwara International Airport that were carried out by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, were aimed at Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Airstrikes on Libya's Zuwara International Airport that were carried out by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, were aimed at Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Mismari confirmed that, earlier on Thursday, "Libyan air force planes hit two hangars" located inside the airport and completely destroyed them.

"Having collected information about the movement of the Turkish drones, it became apparent to us that they were using two hangars inside the Zuwara airport," Mismari said.

The statement came after the Libya A-Ahrar tv channel reported that LNA planes had attacked the Zuwara airport, located close to the border with Tunisia.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Tunisia Libya Border TV Airport

Recent Stories

UNSC must act as India can orchestrate Pulwama-lik ..

5 minutes ago

Teenager found killed in canal in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

About 70% of Britons Expect Plane Ticket Prices to ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan expects UNSC to address Kashmiris' plight ..

18 minutes ago

PTI holds rally to observe black day

18 minutes ago

Group of UK Tories to Meet With Corbyn in Bid to A ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.