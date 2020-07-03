Haftar in Touch With Russia, Will Visit as Soon as Needed - Parliament Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army is in constant touch with Russia, will come for a visit as soon as there is need for it, Aguila Saleh Issa, who heads the eastern-based parliament supported by the LNA, told Sputnik.

"Haftar was in Russia in late May, [Russia] is in constant contact with him, he will come [to Russia] as soon as necessary," Saleh said.