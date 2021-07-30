Haitian President's Widow Seriously Considering Running For Presidency - Reports
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:27 PM
Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, has said that she is seriously considering running for the presidency in Haiti, the New York Times reported on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, has said that she is seriously considering running for the presidency in Haiti, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7.
His wife was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital in Miami. Martine Moise gave her first interview since her husband's assassination to NYT.
Haitian police have identified 28 assassination suspects, most of them Colombian citizens, and 27 of them have been detained.