Haitian Prime Minister Pledges To Step Up Assistance To Victims Of Earthquake

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Monday that the authorities will boost efforts to aid those affected by a major earthquake that hit the country over the weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Monday that the authorities will boost efforts to aid those affected by a major earthquake that hit the country over the weekend.

Nearly 1,300 people died and more than 5,700 were injured as a result of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck Haiti on Saturday morning. The disaster also destroyed and seriously damaged thousands of buildings, displacing thousands.

"As of this Monday, we will act faster.

Aid management will be accelerated. We are going to increase our energies tenfold to reach out with assistance to the maximum number of victims possible," Henry tweeted.

The presence of government officials, including ministers, will be strengthened on the ground to better coordinate the response to the calamity and the assessment of the situation, the prime minister added in a follow-up tweet.

Haiti is exposed to major quakes due to its location in a region of high seismological activity.

