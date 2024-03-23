Harry And Meghan 'wish Health And Healing To Kate And Family'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Estranged British royal Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan said Friday they wished "health and healing" to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she revealed she has cancer.
The statement came after Catherine -- known widely as Kate -- announced Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," said the California-based couple.
The news of Kate's diagnosis comes come at a tumultuous time for relations inside Britain's royal family.
Harry and Meghan, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals, having stepped back from duties amid recriminations over the way they say they were treated.
They moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now forging their own businesses, after being cut off from the royal purse.
Harry, who married former actress Meghan in a fairytale wedding in 2018, was at one time very close to his brother William, but relations have soured in recent years.
The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months after Harry's high-profile public criticism of his family.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From World
-
First machine guns, then screams, then Moscow's concert inferno5 minutes ago
-
Colombia defeat disappointing Spain in friendly6 minutes ago
-
Colombia defeat disappointing Spain in friendly6 minutes ago
-
Colombia offers new hope for jailed women caught up in narco web25 minutes ago
-
Son of slain Mexican presidential candidate forges own political path25 minutes ago
-
'Worse than hell': Gazans caught in Al-Shifa hospital raid25 minutes ago
-
US had warned Russia of possible terror attack on 'large gatherings': White House25 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition leader picks proxy to challenge Maduro25 minutes ago
-
Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves more than 60 dead25 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka keeps emotion in check as she beats Badosa26 minutes ago
-
Charles and Catherine's cancer diagnoses: key dates26 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results - 1st update26 minutes ago