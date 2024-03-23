Open Menu

Harry And Meghan 'wish Health And Healing To Kate And Family'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Harry and Meghan 'wish health and healing to Kate and family'

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Estranged British royal Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan said Friday they wished "health and healing" to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she revealed she has cancer.

The statement came after Catherine -- known widely as Kate -- announced Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," said the California-based couple.

The news of Kate's diagnosis comes come at a tumultuous time for relations inside Britain's royal family.

Harry and Meghan, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals, having stepped back from duties amid recriminations over the way they say they were treated.

They moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now forging their own businesses, after being cut off from the royal purse.

Harry, who married former actress Meghan in a fairytale wedding in 2018, was at one time very close to his brother William, but relations have soured in recent years.

The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months after Harry's high-profile public criticism of his family.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Wife Santa Barbara Wales 2018 2020 Cancer Family From

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

11 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

11 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

11 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

11 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

11 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

11 hours ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

11 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

11 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

11 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

11 hours ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

11 hours ago

More Stories From World