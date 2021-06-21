MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing has arrived in Moscow , the country's embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Commander-in-Chief has arrived in Moscow," the embassy said.

Myanmar state-run radio station MRTV reported earlier in the day that Min Aung Hlaing traveled with a delegation to take part in the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, which is scheduled to take place from June 22-24.