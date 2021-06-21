Head Of Myanmar's Military Government Arrives In Moscow - Embassy In Russia
Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing has arrived in Moscow , the country's embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The Commander-in-Chief has arrived in Moscow," the embassy said.
Myanmar state-run radio station MRTV reported earlier in the day that Min Aung Hlaing traveled with a delegation to take part in the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, which is scheduled to take place from June 22-24.