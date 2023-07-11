Open Menu

Helicopter Crash Kills 6 People In Nepal - Civil Aviation Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Six people have died in a helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal, Jagannath Niroula, a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said on Tuesday.

"The five passengers and a pilot in the helicopter have lost their lives in the crash," Niroula told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Niroula added that the chopper carrying five Mexican tourists, including the pilot, had hit a tree.

According to Chief District Officer Basant Bhattarai, the helicopter, owned by the Nepalese airline Manang Air, took off from Surki in the Solukhumbu and was contactless 15 minutes into the flight, the report said. The aircraft crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the Solukhumbu District.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air provides services for commercial air transportation in Nepal. The airline has two AS350 B3 (H125) helicopters equipped with engines designed for high altitudes.

