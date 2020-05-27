UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Arrest 180 Protesters During Latest Wave Of Demonstrations

Hong Kong Police Arrest 180 Protesters During Latest Wave of Demonstrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Police officers in Hong Kong have arrested 180 protesters on Wednesday as illegal demonstrations took place against a new bill that is being debated in the region's Legislative Council that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

"At around 1pm today (May 27) [05:00 GMT], protestors gathered on Pedder Street, Central and Hennessy Road near Percival Street, Causeway Bay, behaving in a disorderly manner and disturbing public peace. In Central, protestors occupied roads and caused obstruction to the traffic ... Police warnings were ignored. Officers took enforcement actions and arrested some 180 persons for participating in unauthorized assembly," a Hong Kong Police Force statement read.

Law enforcement officers gave multiple warnings to the demonstrators and acted in a restrained way, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the South China Morning Post reported that 16 people, including three individuals carrying petrol bombs, had been arrested ahead of the demonstrations.

If the new legislation is approved, those who disrespect or insult the Chinese national anthem face up to three years in jail and a fine of up to $6,450.

Several protests have taken place in Hong Kong over recent days as the Chinese central government, during the National People's Congress, debates the implementation of new security legislation that would ban all secessionist and subversive activity. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and many other ministers have given their support to the new legislation.

The United States has threatened to place sanctions on China if the new legislation impinges on Hong Kong's political autonomy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hit back at Washington for getting involved in China's domestic affairs.

