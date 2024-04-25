Open Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Closes 0.48 Pct Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market ended mixed on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 0.48 percent to close at 17,284.54 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.33 percent to end at 6,120.37 points, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 0.54 percent to close at 3,554.30 points.

