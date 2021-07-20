UrduPoint.com
'Hotel Rwanda' Activist's Daughter Targeted By Spyware: Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:31 PM

'Hotel Rwanda' activist's daughter targeted by spyware: report

The daughter of detained "Hotel Rwanda" hero and outspoken government critic Paul Rusesabagina lashed out Tuesday after a media probe found she had been spied on using the Israeli malware Pegasus

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The daughter of detained "Hotel Rwanda" hero and outspoken government critic Paul Rusesabagina lashed out Tuesday after a media probe found she had been spied on using the Israeli malware Pegasus.

The NSO Group's phone spyware was used by governments to monitor journalists, lawyers and politicians in a number of countries, according to an investigation by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde and other outlets, based on a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers.

Numbers of more than 3,500 Rwandans appeared on the leaked records, "indicating that they were potential targets of the software", the inquiry said.

Among them was a cell phone belonging to Rusesabagina's daughter, Carine Kanimba, "which was forensically confirmed to have been compromised multiple times," it said.

Kanimba, a US-Belgian dual national, has been leading efforts to free her father, who faces life in prison on a string of charges including terrorism.

The Guardian said forensic analysis by Amnesty International found that 28-year-old Kanimba's phone had been infiltrated since at least January this year.

