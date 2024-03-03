HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates The Bulgarian President On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev on his country's National Day.
HRH the Crown Prince wished Radev continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Bulgaria steady progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From World
-
China's lottery ticket sales up in January14 minutes ago
-
American voters doubt Biden's leadership and favour Trump; Muslims to abstain in balloting14 minutes ago
-
Riyadh municipality to serve as strategic sponsor of LEAP 202414 minutes ago
-
Ministry of islamic affairs distributes 10,000 copies of holy Quran at Muscat International book fai ..14 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote on pensions, retirement age24 minutes ago
-
Snowboarder dies in central western Japan's ski resort accident24 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Qatari, US envoys in Cairo for Gaza talks: state-linked media34 minutes ago
-
'170 people executed' in attacks on Burkina villages: prosecutor34 minutes ago
-
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance44 minutes ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 68.1 pct in January1 hour ago
-
Myanmar launches LMC-funded experimental animal units to support veterinary vaccine production1 hour ago
-
Major wetland in northern China sees more wild bird species1 hour ago