HRH the Crown Prince congratulates the Bulgarian President on National Day

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev on his country's National Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished Radev continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Bulgaria steady progress and prosperity.