Hundreds of thousands of Afghans being sent back into danger, says UNHCR

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Over 250,000 Afghans returned in April alone – among them, 96,000 who were forcibly deported, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported Tuesday, sounding alarm over the fate of women and girls, who face increasing repression under Taliban rule.

The large-scale returns are putting even greater pressure on already stretched humanitarian resources and worsening the plight of millions struggling to survive, the agency said.

“They face increasing restrictions in terms of access to employment, education and freedom of movement,” said agency spokesperson Babar Baloch in Geneva.

“We keep telling the governments of Iran and Pakistan that returns to Afghanistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified,” he added.

Aside from women and girls, forcibly returned human rights activists and journalists as well as ethnic or religious minority groups are among those who face the biggest dangers back in Afghanistan, it was pointed out.

These risks are further compounded by rising needs, where half the population relies on humanitarian assistance. Since 2023, more than 3.5 million people have returned to the country.

Such high numbers of returnees only increase the risk of further internal displacement and attempts to reach Europe, Baloch warned.

UNHCR is seeking $75 billion to assist returnees and help stabilize the region. Afghans represented the largest group of irregular arrivals from Asia Pacific to Europe in 2024, at more than four in 10.

Additional funds will allow UNHCR in Afghanistan to provide returnees with urgent assistance including access to services, livelihoods, reintegration services, travel and financial assistance – “with emphasis on reaching women and girls,” Baloch explained.

The agency also plans to address immediate protection needs and enhance reception capacity.