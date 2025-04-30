Rubio Warns US To End Mediation Unless 'concrete Proposals' From Russia, Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that the United States will end mediation unless Russia and Ukraine make "concrete proposals" on ending the war, his spokeswoman said.
"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, in what she said was a message from Rubio.
"If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process.
"
She said it would ultimately be up to President Donald Trump to decide whether to move ahead on diplomacy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently proposed a three-day ceasefire around Moscow's commemorations of the end of World War II -- but has rebuffed a Ukrainian-backed US call for a 30-day ceasefire.
The United States wants "not a three-day moment so you can celebrate something else -- a complete, durable ceasefire and an end to the conflict," Bruce said.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
Rubio warns US to end mediation unless 'concrete proposals' from Russia, Ukraine14 minutes ago
-
Barca's Yamal: I admire Messi but don't compare myself to him24 minutes ago
-
US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win24 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to miss Italian Open34 minutes ago
-
World No 2 Alexander Zverev knocked out of Madrid Open54 minutes ago
-
Stocks advance as investors weigh earnings, car tariff hopes2 hours ago
-
Trump celebrates tumultuous 100 days in office as support slips2 hours ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: 3 flights carrying 695 Pakistani intending pilgrims land in Madinah3 hours ago
-
Pakistan-India tensions necessitate restraint from all concerned parties for de-escalation: Global T ..3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat meets Belgian official to discuss strengthening bilateral ties4 hours ago
-
China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint5 hours ago
-
Spain starts probing causes of massive blackout5 hours ago