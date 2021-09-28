UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Meddling In Budapest's Energy Decisions

Hungarian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Meddling in Budapest's Energy Decisions

No one has the right to interfere with Hungary's decisions in the energy sector, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik when asked to comment on the possible termination of gas transit to the country through Ukraine

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) No one has the right to interfere with Hungary's decisions in the energy sector, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik when asked to comment on the possible termination of gas transit to the country through Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was disappointed with Hungary's decision to sign a new long-term contract with Gazprom to supply gas bypassing Ukraine and believed that it was damaging bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian relations. Kiev will appeal to the European Commission because of the contract between Hungary and Russia for the supply of gas bypassing Ukraine.

"The supply route is determined by those who have gas. As you know, we have been buying gas from Russia, we have been doing this for the last 45-46 years. This (supply route) is not decided by us, it is Russia that decides. This is not our question. And I I must say that no one has the right to interfere in our decisions in the energy sector," Szijjarto said.

Hungary and Gazprom signed a new contract on Monday, which envisages supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will come through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria.

