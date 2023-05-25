Hunter Biden Planned to Meet Chinese Executives When His Father Was Vice President

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Hunter Biden planned to meet with Chinese business executives with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while his father, current US President Joe Biden, was serving as vice president, Fox news reported.

Biden was scheduled to meet with Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma and other Alibaba executives in an attempt to find investors for a movie production venture, the report said on Wednesday.

Multiple investors pursued by Biden held high-level ties to the CCP, the report said.

In April 2014, Biden met with a pro-China lawmaker in Taiwan, George Hseih, who would later chair the movie company Hualien Media International, the report said.

In August 2015, a business partner asked Biden about joining movie projects with Hsieh, the report said.

Hseih reportedly pushed Biden to meet with potential investors in China, which took place in September 2016, the report said.

Biden was also asked to meet with Ma regarding a film about his life.

Alibaba has helped create technologies used by the CCP to surveille Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region, according to a June 2020 congressional report. Ma is also a longtime CCP member, the report said.

An itinerary for Biden's China trip also included a meeting with Yuan Yafei, Chairman of Sanpower Group, the report said. Yuan is a longtime member of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a key mechanism for political consultation under the CCP, the report added.

The contents of the meetings in China and whether they resulted in investments in Hualien Media International remain unclear, according to the report.