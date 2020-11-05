UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Eta Raging In Central America Leaves 7 People Killed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Hurricane Eta Raging in Central America Leaves 7 People Killed - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A total of seven people died in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras as a result of hurricane Eta, with emergency services warning citizens of ongoing flood danger, media reported on Thursday.

The Category 4 out of 5 hurricane, which has by now slimmed down to a tropical cyclone and left Nicaragua, is expected to cross Honduras before regaining strength and heading to Cuba.

According to Nicaraguan broadcaster VOS tv, two people ” illegal mine workers ” died in the mountainous region of Bonanza when their mine got buried under a landslide.

The Nicaraguan authorities have not yet officially confirmed the casualties, saying that they are underway assessing the total damage before possibly applying for international assistance.

A sailor was washed away into sea in El Salvador, according to the country's Civil Protection Service. The man ignored the government's warning to refrain from fishing during a storm, it was reported. The authorities prepared food and medicines for 662 shelters in the case of floods in fragile areas.

In Honduras, media reported four people killed, including three by drowning and one as a result of a landslide.

The Honduran government declared a state of emergency and indefinite high alert because of the heavy precipitation caused by Eta. Population in lowlands and dangerous locations were told to prepare 72-hour backpacks. Security protocols were implemented in 1,200 shelters.

Related Topics

Storm Flood Died Alert Man El Salvador Cuba Honduras Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri Muslims specific target of anti- Islam fr ..

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

12 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

11 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.