Hurricane Eta Raging in Central America Leaves 7 People Killed - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A total of seven people died in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras as a result of hurricane Eta, with emergency services warning citizens of ongoing flood danger, media reported on Thursday.

The Category 4 out of 5 hurricane, which has by now slimmed down to a tropical cyclone and left Nicaragua, is expected to cross Honduras before regaining strength and heading to Cuba.

According to Nicaraguan broadcaster VOS tv, two people ” illegal mine workers ” died in the mountainous region of Bonanza when their mine got buried under a landslide.

The Nicaraguan authorities have not yet officially confirmed the casualties, saying that they are underway assessing the total damage before possibly applying for international assistance.

A sailor was washed away into sea in El Salvador, according to the country's Civil Protection Service. The man ignored the government's warning to refrain from fishing during a storm, it was reported. The authorities prepared food and medicines for 662 shelters in the case of floods in fragile areas.

In Honduras, media reported four people killed, including three by drowning and one as a result of a landslide.

The Honduran government declared a state of emergency and indefinite high alert because of the heavy precipitation caused by Eta. Population in lowlands and dangerous locations were told to prepare 72-hour backpacks. Security protocols were implemented in 1,200 shelters.