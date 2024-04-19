Open Menu

Husband Of Ex-Scottish Leader Charged Over Alleged Embezzlement: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Husband of ex-Scottish leader charged over alleged embezzlement: police

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon was on Thursday re-arrested and charged over alleged embezzlement as part of a probe into the pro-independence Scottish National Party's finances, police said.

Sturgeon, the former head of Scotland's devolved administration in Edinburgh, quit as SNP leader and first minister in February 2023.

Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April that year after officers searched the home near Glasgow he shared with Sturgeon.

He was later released without charge pending further investigations.

The arrest followed a probe known as Operation Branchform into the spending of more than £600,000 ($750,000) in donations for independence campaigning.

Sturgeon was herself arrested in June 2023 over claims of mismanagement of SNP finances and questioned for seven hours before being released without charge.

She has strenuously denied the allegations against her saying last year: "I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing."

Police Scotland said that "a 59-year-old man has today Thursday April 18 been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party".

"The man, who was arrested at 9:13 am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was charged at 6:35 pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party", it said, adding that he was then released.

har/yad/imm

Related Topics

Police Man Edinburgh Glasgow Independence February April June From

Recent Stories

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

1 hour ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

1 hour ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

1 hour ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

2 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

2 hours ago
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

2 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

2 hours ago
 EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

2 hours ago
 Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw materi ..

Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material

2 hours ago

More Stories From World