Husband Of Ex-Scottish Leader Charged Over Alleged Embezzlement: Police
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon was on Thursday re-arrested and charged over alleged embezzlement as part of a probe into the pro-independence Scottish National Party's finances, police said.
Sturgeon, the former head of Scotland's devolved administration in Edinburgh, quit as SNP leader and first minister in February 2023.
Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April that year after officers searched the home near Glasgow he shared with Sturgeon.
He was later released without charge pending further investigations.
The arrest followed a probe known as Operation Branchform into the spending of more than £600,000 ($750,000) in donations for independence campaigning.
Sturgeon was herself arrested in June 2023 over claims of mismanagement of SNP finances and questioned for seven hours before being released without charge.
She has strenuously denied the allegations against her saying last year: "I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing."
Police Scotland said that "a 59-year-old man has today Thursday April 18 been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party".
"The man, who was arrested at 9:13 am today and had previously been arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was charged at 6:35 pm after further questioning by Police Scotland detectives investigating the funding and finances of the party", it said, adding that he was then released.
har/yad/imm
Recent Stories
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material
More Stories From World
-
Ecuador hit by power cuts of up to 13 hours amid drought20 minutes ago
-
Hugs or bullets? How Mexico presidential rivals aim to curb violence21 minutes ago
-
Kenya military chopper crash kills defence chief, senior officers1 hour ago
-
Biden hails 'incredible' Kennedy family backing against RFK Jr.1 hour ago
-
Maldives court frees jailed ex-president ahead of vote1 hour ago
-
Probe into Portugal ex-PM Costa appears to collapse1 hour ago
-
Jury selection stalls in Trump criminal trial1 hour ago
-
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals1 hour ago
-
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid1 hour ago
-
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge2 hours ago
-
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky2 hours ago
-
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK2 hours ago