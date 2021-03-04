IFRC, ICRC Call for More Aid, Funding for Syria As Conflict Reaches 10-Year Milestone

As the Syrian conflict is entering the second decade, presidents of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have called for more humanitarian engagement and donations for the needs that are ever more pressing

"I am calling on all parties and all sides involved to re-think and change their approach to the Syrian conflict. The international humanitarian law has been drafted as a pragmatic tool to assist and protect civilians. Despite political blockages we need to find ways to rehabilitate critical services to ensure at least minimal support to civilians," ICRC President Peter Maurer said.

The humanitarian actions needs to acquire a "more generous definition" urgently, Maurer said.

"Unfortunately today we see that donations are declining whereas the humanitarian crisis worsens every day. Funding for Syria is needed more than ever to ensure Syrians can cover their basic needs and maintain their lives in dignity.

Investments to rebuild infrastructure, such as water and sanitation, roads and schools are desperately needed," IFRC President Francesco Rocca said.

President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Khaled Hboubati noted that the Syrian society also greatly needs human resources and more volunteers. Since the beginning of the conflict, 65 volunteers of SARC and eight volunteers of the Palestine Red Crescent branch in Syria have lost their lives.

The initial internal conflict in Syria was exacerbated by the attacks of terrorist groups, which managed to take control of large areas of the country. After the government forces took the territory back and the terrorist threat was minimized, talks about the future of the country began. A Constitutional Committee, which includes representatives of the government, opposition and civil society, has been working on changes to the constitution, but these discussions are still a work in progress.