IIFA SG Meets With IIUM Rector

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 05:38 PM

The Secretary-General (SG) of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano has met at the headquarters of IIFA General Secretariat with the Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Professor Tan Sri Dato' Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, within the framework of activating the cooperation agreement signed between the IIFA and IIUM

The Secretary-General gave an overview of the IIFA and its intellectual status as the supreme and first jurisprudential reference to which the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) refer in order to clarify the legal rulings in calamities, developments and issues of concern to Muslim societies all over the globe.

He affirmed the IIFA's keenness to consolidate the bonds of communication and cooperation with the IIUM within the framework of the agreement signed between the two parties, through the IIUM's employees attending courses and seminars to study contemporary developments and diligence in them with the aim to clarify the appropriate legal rulings, through the issuance of legal decisions that are accepted by the scholars of the nation in the current era.

For his part, the IIUM Rector spoke of his aspiration to strengthen the relations of cooperation, partnership and communication between the IIFA and IIUM in all fields, especially inviting the IIUM's employees to participate in the activities, programs, conferences and scientific seminars organized by the IIFA on emerging issues and developments.

