IMF Approves Historic $650Bln SDR Allocation to Boost Global Liquidity - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that the organization has approved a historic $650 billion worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) that will act as a "shot in the arm" of the global economy.

"The board of Governors of the IMF has approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights equivalent to US$650 billion (about SDR 456 billion) on August 2, 2021, to boost global liquidity," the IMF said in a press release on Monday.