IMF Revises Growth Forecast for Euro Area Upward to 4.6% in 2021 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the growth forecast for the Euro area to 4.6 percent in 2021 and to 4.3 percent in 2022, the fund said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The IMF also said in the report that it has increased its initial projection by 0.2 percent for this year and by 0.5 percent for 2022.

The IMF said Spain is projected to grow 6.2 percent this year, while Germany, France and Italy are projected to grow by 3.6 percent, 5.8 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.