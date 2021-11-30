UrduPoint.com

Incidence Of Flu, Viral Infections In Russia Decreasing - Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Russia is decreasing, epidemic thresholds remain exceeded in 46 regions of the country, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

"In the 47th week of 2021 (November 22-28), in general, in the territory of the Russian Federation, the incidence of influenza and ARVI decreased compared to the previous (46th) week of the year; the number of entities with exceeded epidemic thresholds in terms of the total population decreased slightly," Rospotrebnadzor said.

In terms of the total population, the thresholds for the incidence of influenza and ARVI have been exceeded in 46 regions of the country, while the excess of the weekly thresholds for the incidence is observed mainly among adults and adolescents, it said.

The flu vaccination campaign continues in Russia. According to the latest data, more than 54.9 million people have been vaccinated, which is 37.6 percent of the population, the watchdog said.

