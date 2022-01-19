Law enforcement officials declared an increased level of terrorist threat in Kazakhstan's Baikonur in connection with information about a terrorist attack threat, the city administration said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Law enforcement officials declared an increased level of terrorist threat in Kazakhstan's Baikonur in connection with information about a terrorist attack threat, the city administration said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the information received from law enforcement agencies about the threat of a terrorist act and the organization of activities to counteract it ... a decision was made to declare an increased ('blue') level of terrorist threat on the territory of Baikonur for a period of 15 days," the authorities said in a statement.

An increased level of terrorist threat will last from 12:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday to 12:00 on February 3.