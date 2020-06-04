UrduPoint.com
India Reports 9,304 New Cases With Total At 216,919

Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's health ministry Thursday morning said 260 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,304 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,075 and total cases to 216,919.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 6,075 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

No new asymptomatic cases were reported on Wednesday, while 31 such cases were released from quarantine. There were still 245 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Wednesday.

SUVA -- Fiji will need years to fully recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Thursday.

Speaking to the leaders from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP) in a zoom meeting, Bainimarama said global financing frameworks were already ill-suited to confronting the climate emergency, and COVID-19 further exposed Fiji's inability to rapidly and sustainably respond to the complex realities felt across the Pacific region.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican health authorities reported on Wednesday that the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 11,729, with 1,092 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, Mexico also reported 3,912 new infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 101,238.

LIMA -- Peru has so far reported 178,914 cases of COVID-19 with 4,894 deaths, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

In its daily report, the ministry said that 10,101 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized to date, and 998 of them are in intensive care units and on ventilators.

