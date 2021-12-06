UrduPoint.com

India, Russia Sign Number Of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Mon 06th December 2021

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India ana Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols regarding small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi.

"India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India.

We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," Singh tweeted.

He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful and substantial," adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."

