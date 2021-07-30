UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Charge D'Affaires Summoned On 'false, Untenable' Comments Of External Ministry Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:46 PM

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned on 'false, untenable' comments of External Ministry Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the "false, untenable and self-serving comments" made by the Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the recently concluded elections in the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the "false, untenable and self-serving comments" made by the Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the recently concluded elections in the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Charge d' Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Pakistan's complete rejection of India's sham protest and to reiterate its clear and consistent position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. To perpetuate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India has committed horrendous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris over the past seven decades, and particularly since 5 August 2019," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that while the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed the fruits of free and participatory electoral process, the IIOJK bled under India's illegal occupation.

The FO said,"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948. It remains an internationally recognized dispute, as affirmed by the relevant Security Council resolutions.

"Despite solemn commitments made by the Government of India in numerous official communications to the Security Council, to Pakistan, to other states, and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to abide by and implement the UN Security Council's resolutions, India has reneged on these commitments over the years." The FO said India's illegal actions of August 5, 2019, seeking to unilaterally alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and its illegal steps to change the occupied territory's demographic structure, contravened several UN Security Council resolutions.

It said the Security Council clearly delineated the principle that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

"India must immediately end its illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir, stop its egregious violations of the human rights in IIOJK, and take steps for immediate and full implementation of the UNSC resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan accepts Saudi Crown Prince's invitat ..

2 seconds ago

QAU Alumni vows to contribute towards their alma m ..

6 seconds ago

Chinese shares close lower on Friday

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Pl ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Crown Prince to Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.