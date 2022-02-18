UrduPoint.com

Indian Court Sentences 38 People To Death For 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A special court in India has sentenced 38 out of 49 defendants to death for a series of explosions that killed about 60 people in the city of Ahmedabad in 2008, the country's special public prosecutor Amit Patel said on Friday.

Last week, the court convicted 49 suspects in the blasts. The defendants were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, sedition, incitement to hatred, and terrorism.

"A special court in Gujarat pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Eleven others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court," Patel said, as quoted by India tv.

In July 2008, a series of 22 explosions shook the eastern Indian city of Ahmedabad, leaving 56 people dead and over 246 injured. Several days after the blasts, Indian police also found more than 10 unexploded bombs in the neighboring city of Surat. The Indian Mujahideen group, banned in India as a terrorist group, took responsibility for the attacks.

The trial in the case was launched in 2009 and lasted until September 2021. The proceedings considered involvement of 78 suspects with ties to the Mujahideen group. In 2013, a number of the suspects tried to escape by digging a 213-feet tunnel.

