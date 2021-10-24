UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister To Visit Italy, UK For G-20, COP-26 Summits - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021)   India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Italy to attend the G-20 Summit and the United Kingdom for the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be traveling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, the United Kingdom from 29 October 2021 to 12 November 2021 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26 respectively," the ministry's statement said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi invited Modi to participate at the G-20 Summit from 30 to 31 of October. The summit will also be attended by leaders of G-20 member states, the European Union and other invited countries and International Organizations.

"Prime Minister will, thereafter, travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leader's Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UK, H.E. Mr. Boris Johnson," the statement added.

Modi's stay in Glasgow is expected to last from 31 October until 12 November. The World Leaders' Summit of COP-26 will be held on November 1 and 2 and will be attended by leaders and governments from over 120 countries.

The prime minister is expected to participate in a number of bilateral meetings at the sidelines of G-20 and COP-26, the statement noted.

