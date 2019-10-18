UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Bangladesh Border Guards

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:14 PM

An Indian paramilitary guard was killed and another critically wounded in an exchange of fire with Bangladeshi troops at a border river on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) An Indian paramilitary guard was killed and another critically wounded in an exchange of fire with Bangladeshi troops at a border river on Thursday.According to reports, the incident in the Indian state of West Bengal took place after Bangladeshi troops reportedly detained three Indian fishermen who were illegally fishing in their.

One fisherman was detained by the BGB while the two others managed to flee and called in nearby BSF Forces.Six Indian guards then took a boat to an island on the Padma River to secure the release of the third fisherman from their Bangladeshi counterparts, India�s Border Security Force (BSF) said.

But in a statement late Thursday, Bangladesh said Indian troops fired first after they "forcibly tried to take the detained fisherman" and their border personnel resisted them.The Indian soldiers "got angry and opened fire and they drove their speedboat back to India by firing all the way.

Then the (Border Guard Bangladesh) patrol team fired back in self defence," the BGB said.According to BSF, the slain maritime officer was Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh. The second guard was taken to hospital, where he was fighting for his life.Bangladesh said officials from both sides met after the incident and agreed to investigate the encounter and hold future talks.

