Indian top court seeks final arguments in Babari mosque case

The Indian Supreme Court Chief Justice observed that the matter would be decided soon.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Indian Top court has sought concluding arguments on Ayodhya land dispute, after dismissing an intervention application moved by Hindu Mahasabha party in the Indian Supreme Court.

According to the reports, Indian top court Gogoi observed: “enough is enough as the matte is going to be over by PM today,”.

Indian top court’s five member bench headed by Chief Justice is seized with the hearing of decades long case to decide whether a Hindu temple should be built on the ruins of a mosque. It is almost 40th day old case.

India media reports say that the three-member Ayodhya mediation panel is likely to move its report on the second round of mediation today. The court will decide this case before the top judge Gogoi leaves office on November 17.

The top court heard the final argument two days ago and restrained the public gathering in Ayodhya town.

Both Hindus and Muslims have been fighting over Babri mosque in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Hindu demolished the mosque built by Babur in 1528 and claim that it was the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1859, British rulers fenced its area as preemptive measure while the Indian government blocked the same in 1949. Before that, the Muslims claimed that idols of Lord Ram were secretly put inside the mosque despite that they had been offering in the mosque since long ago.

The extremist hindus attacked the historic mosque and razed it to the ground, triggering riots and violence while over 2000 people lost their lives in India but still the matter had not been resolved even by the Indian top court.