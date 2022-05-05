MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the India-Nordic Summit on Wednesday and held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland, Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland," the ministry said in the statement.

The parties discussed the progress in India-Nordic relations since the first summit in 2018 and touched upon the issues of economic cooperation, climate change, innovation, maritime cooperation and partnership in the Arctic Region.

In a joint statement following the summit, Modi and the Nordic prime ministers expressed serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"The Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states," the statement read.

The prime ministers also discussed the "destabilizing effect" of the conflict in Ukraine and its regional and global implications and agreed to remain actively engaged on the issue.

On Monday, Modi began his first foreign tour this year. The trip includes official visits to Germany, Denmark and France. The tour is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with key European countries in a number of important areas.