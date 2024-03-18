Indonesia Announces Official Election Results In 33 Provinces
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) has announced the official results of the vote counts for the 2024 election in 33 of the total 38 provinces.
"West Java, Papua, Mountain Papua, Southwest Papua, Maluku, and Papua are the remaining provinces," KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari stated late on Sunday.
The outcomes of the re-voting, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 9-10, will also be disclosed.
Indonesia held its 2024 elections on Feb. 14, choosing national and regional legislative candidates in addition to the president and vice president.
The three pairs of candidates for president and vice president are Anies Baswedan, a former Jakarta governor, alongside Muhaimin Iskandar, a former manpower and transportation minister.
The other candidate pairs are current Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto, mayor of Solo and President Joko Widodo's first son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and also former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo together with former coordinating minister for political and security affairs Mahfud MD.
Provisional recapitulation results showed that the Prabowo-Gibran pair was ahead with 76,888,902 votes, followed by the Anies-Muhaimin pair with 31,118,204 votes and Ganjar-Mahfud trailed behind with 23,461,344 votes.
