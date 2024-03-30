Open Menu

Indonesia Increases Subsidized Fertilizers To Achieve Food Self-sufficiency

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Indonesia increases subsidized fertilizers to achieve food self-sufficiency

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Indonesian government has increased subsidized fertilizers from 4.7 million tons to 9.5 million tons to help achieve food self-sufficiency, said an official on Saturday.

Yadi Sofyan Noor, chairman of the Indonesian Association of Farmers and Fishermen, said the subsidized fertilizers prepared by the government for farmers throughout the country must be a trigger for realizing food self-sufficiency.

According to him, the total value of 9.

5 million tons of fertilizers is 54 trillion rupiah (around 3.4 billion U.S. Dollars).

He added that the subsidized fertilizers included chemical and organic fertilizers for nine types of commodities, namely rice, corn, soybeans, chilies, shallots, garlic, sugar cane, coffee and cocoa.

In January, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia would import 3 million tons of rice this year to fulfill its rice deficit, caused by the El Nino weather pattern.

Related Topics

Weather Import Indonesia January From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

59 minutes ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

12 hours ago
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

13 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

13 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

13 hours ago
 Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album dr ..

Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

13 hours ago

More Stories From World